Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 164.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

ADC opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after buying an additional 311,418 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.