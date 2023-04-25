Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Shares Purchased by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) by 733.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Akili worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akili during the third quarter valued at about $26,011,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akili during the third quarter valued at about $13,056,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akili during the third quarter valued at about $10,545,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akili during the third quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Finally, Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akili during the third quarter valued at about $556,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akili alerts:

Akili Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AKLI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 12,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. Akili, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $37.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akili Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

(Get Rating)

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.