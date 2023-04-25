Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.60

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.60 and last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 88433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Alarm.com Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37.

Insider Activity

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,668 shares of company stock worth $3,644,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

