Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.60

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.60 and last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 88433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.
ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37.
In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,668 shares of company stock worth $3,644,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
