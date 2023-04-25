Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE:AIN traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.53. 116,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.75. Albany International has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Albany International had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $268.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albany International by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Albany International by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Albany International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.