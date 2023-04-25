Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $181.60

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $181.60 and last traded at $181.60, with a volume of 2981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $919.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

About Alexander’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.