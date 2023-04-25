Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $181.60

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $181.60 and last traded at $181.60, with a volume of 2981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Alexander’s Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $919.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexander’s (ALX)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.