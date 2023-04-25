Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 15.7% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $37.76 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00039633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,431,924,887 coins and its circulating supply is 7,230,199,728 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.