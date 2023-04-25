Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.40. 11,373,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,766,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.