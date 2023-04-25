Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. The stock traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $30.18. 1,538,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,303,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALKS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

