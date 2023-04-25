Allegion (ALLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Allegion to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Allegion has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.30-$6.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $6.30-6.50 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04. Allegion has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegion by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,260,000 after buying an additional 115,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $76,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allegion by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,851,000 after buying an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,818,000 after buying an additional 34,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.