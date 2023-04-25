Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 23,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. 1,374,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068,913. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

