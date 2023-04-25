AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 842 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

