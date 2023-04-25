AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 98,265 Shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,265 shares during the period. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF accounts for about 10.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 94.63% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $21,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCP opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Profile

The AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (SMCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ETFs that holds small-cap stocks. SMCP was launched on Apr 21, 2015 and is managed by AlphaMark.

