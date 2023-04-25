AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

HON opened at $198.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.