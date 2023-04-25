AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 332.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPXN opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Profile

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

