AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

