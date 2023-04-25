AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $563.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $561.59 and a 200 day moving average of $550.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

