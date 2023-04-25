AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

