AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2,141.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $547.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $553.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.19 and a 200-day moving average of $480.27.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.63.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

