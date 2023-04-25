Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,831. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

