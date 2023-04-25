Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.73

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 45177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $506.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 28.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

