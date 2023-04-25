AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 4.6% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.19. 9,567,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,992,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,170,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,562,437.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,055,375 shares of company stock valued at $167,474,565. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

