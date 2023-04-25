Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2,453.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.6% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.22 and a 200 day moving average of $214.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.