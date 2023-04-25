Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 318 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 67.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,772,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average is $157.67.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

