Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $141,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 75,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

