Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $114.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.35. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $143.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

