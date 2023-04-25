Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 5,168 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.48% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ULST opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

