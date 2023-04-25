Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 8,027 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.7% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $152.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $158.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.81.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

