Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Trims Stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

REMX opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $105.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

