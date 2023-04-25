American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Argus upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $160.59 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $184.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

