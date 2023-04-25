American Tower (AMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. American Tower has set its FY 2023 guidance at $9.49-$9.72 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

AMT stock opened at $203.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.88. American Tower has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.