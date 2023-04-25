Ameriprise Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $33.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $312.91 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.20.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

