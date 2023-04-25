Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Ames National Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of ATLO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. 52,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,730. Ames National has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.52.
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National
About Ames National
Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.
