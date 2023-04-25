AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 256.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 583.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 74,273 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 28.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $263,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $137.72 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.94. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

