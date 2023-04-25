Amgen Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

Amgen stock opened at $244.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

