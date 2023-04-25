Analysts Issue Forecasts for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.05 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE NOA opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $485.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $18.87.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.