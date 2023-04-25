Analysts’ New Coverage for April 25th (AFL, ARGX, ASUR, BVXV, CFMS, CIDM, CIFR, CLB, CLCO, COLM)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 25th:

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX). They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cool (NYSE:CLCO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT). They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Clarus Securities started coverage on shares of Simply Better Brands (OTCMKTS:PKANF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

