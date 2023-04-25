Analysts Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price at $265.70

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.70.

ICLR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICLR opened at $206.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.45 and its 200 day moving average is $210.73. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Stories

