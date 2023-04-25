Analysts Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT at $40.14

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Steven Madden Trading Up 1.9 %

SHOO stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $827,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 291,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 51,360 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 159,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 70.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 323,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 134,368 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,290,000 after buying an additional 586,784 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

