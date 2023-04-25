Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) PT at $51.37

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -113.45 and a beta of 1.70. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

