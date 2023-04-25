Analyzing Hour Loop (HOUR) and Its Competitors

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hour Loop to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -40.13 Hour Loop Competitors $4.09 billion -$177.28 million -22.45

Hour Loop’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 108 458 929 8 2.56

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hour Loop and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hour Loop currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 24.13%. Given Hour Loop’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -8.90% -49.85% -7.45%

Volatility and Risk

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hour Loop beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

