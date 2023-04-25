Analyzing Madison Square Garden Entertainment (SPHR) and The Competition

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Madison Square Garden Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -4.83% -1.88% -0.67% Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors -1,446.57% -38.23% -238.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $1.72 billion -$194.40 million -8.93 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors $1.44 billion -$9.07 million 5.34

Volatility and Risk

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, indicating that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors 19 178 403 4 2.65

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 54.53%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

