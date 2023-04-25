Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Gap Down to $10.24

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $9.89. Antero Midstream shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 714,077 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $1,715,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 124.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 31,456 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 366,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 262,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

