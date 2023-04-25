Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AON were worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

AON stock opened at $331.58 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $334.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

