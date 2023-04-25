Apple (AAPL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $184.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $158.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/30/2023 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Apple is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/5/2023 – Apple is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Apple had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/3/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,992,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,281,285. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apple

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

