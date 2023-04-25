Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading 2.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) were up 2.7% on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $58.00. The stock traded as high as $41.41 and last traded at $41.31. Approximately 160,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 463,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $898,163 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Arcellx by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after buying an additional 1,524,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after buying an additional 1,338,208 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 199.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

