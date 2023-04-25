Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $88.99 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $88.99 million and $1.40 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00062008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.