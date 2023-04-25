Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,735,000 after purchasing an additional 409,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $115.88. The stock had a trading volume of 142,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,801. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average of $127.38. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

