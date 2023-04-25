Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 3.2% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $388.15. 634,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $280.59 and a 12 month high of $390.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

