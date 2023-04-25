Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 275,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

