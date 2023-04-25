Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 2.0% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.01. 256,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,255. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

